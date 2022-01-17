Ben Stokes is expected to decline an offer from the Indian Premier League following the Ashes in order to focus on his England Test form.

Ben Stokes has ruled himself out of this year’s Indian Premier League, indicating that he prefers to concentrate on red-ball cricket and England’s Test rebuild following a disastrous Ashes tour.

After breaking his finger in a lucrative T20 tournament in April and taking months off the game in the second half of 2021 to recover from the injury and look after his mental health, the all-rounder missed the second half of last year’s IPL.

Despite being a late addition to England’s Ashes squad, the 30-year-old never looked match-ready and was forced to play through a side strain during the final two Tests in Sydney and Hobart.

Following England’s 4-0 series loss, there has been a lot of talk about putting more emphasis on the Test team rather than white-ball formats.

Covid and bubble fatigue have also been blamed for poor performance in Australia.

Many would argue that leading players spending time in IPL bubbles for large sums of money does nothing to appease enraged fans in the UK, especially since the end of this year’s IPL coincides with England’s first summer Test series against New Zealand in June.

That kind of chemistry appears to exist between Stokes and captain Joe Root.

Stokes has been on a £1.4 million contract with the Rajasthan Royals since joining them in 2018.

He was let go by the franchise ahead of this year’s auction, and he could have gotten a good price from a number of buyers next month.

His decision to skip this year’s tournament, on the other hand, is a welcome response from England’s vice-captain to this year’s Ashes tour, as well as a statement of intent that he is serious about assisting Root in rebuilding the Test team.

“I think there’s a lot we need to do for this team,” Root said after England’s 146-run loss in the final Test in Hobart.

I’ll continue to make as many sacrifices as I can because I care so much.

