Benfica agree contract with PSG striker Edinson Cavani

Benfica have agreed a €9 million a year deal to sign Edinson Cavani from PSG, according to reports.

Cavani is available on a free transfer this summer after his contract with PSG expired.

Benfica have now agreed to sign the goalscorer, according to sports journalist Tancredi Palmeri.

Numerous sides have previously shown an interest in signing Cavani from PSG as the player is well respected across Europe.

He’s been linked with English sides Man Utd, Arsenal and Chelsea. Newly-promoted Leeds United were also believed to be interested, as the player would help them massively in their return to the top flight.

It’s believed the striker was looking to make around €12 million a year with Benfica, which equals to £230,000 a week.

However, the Portuguese side have managed to get this down to €9 million. This equates to around £173,000 a week.

The deal makes Cavani Benfica’s new highest earner, way ahead of second-placed Andreas Samaris who reportedly earns £45,000 a week.

He scored 138 goals in 200 games while in Paris and helped the team to win 6 Ligue 1 titles.

Cavani will link up with new Benfica manager Jorge Jesus, who rejoined the club on a two-year contract last week.

This will be Jesus’ second spell at Benfica. The manager was there from 2009 to 2015 before he moved to rivals Sporting.

Cavani and Jesus will be aiming to win the Portuguese league next campaign after finishing second to Porto this term.

The board have signed the Uuruguayan striker with the intent of doing better in Europe as well.

Benfica failed to get past the group stage in this year’s Champions League. They finished third in Group G behind RB Leipzig and Lyon, both of whom are now in the quarter-finals.

The club has failed to win any European title since their back-to-back victories in 1961 and 1962.

They most recently reached the Europa League final in 2014, where they lost on penalties to Spanish side Sevilla.