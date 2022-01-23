Bengals fans are enraged over a disputed interception call.

Bengals fans are enraged by a disputed interception call.

The Tennessee Titans tied the Cincinnati Bengals with a spectacular touchdown bomb near the end of the third quarter.

A contentious call on an interception by Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow set up that game-changing play.

Titans defender Amani Hooker picked up the ball just as it hit the ground after a tip from running back Samaje Perine’s hands.

Before the officials went to the monitor for review, the play was initially called an interception on the field.

Despite the fact that the ball clearly touched the ground on video replay, officials determined that Hooker successfully grabbed the ball without assistance from the turf.

Bengals Fans Are Furious With Controversial Interception Call

