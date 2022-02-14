Bengals fans are enraged over an apparent penalty that was missed tonight.

A Super Bowl wouldn’t be complete without a contentious no-call.

Officials may have missed a holding call on Rams defensive back Jalen Ramsey during the first quarter of play.

The referees didn’t throw a flag because Ramsey was clearly tugging on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins’ jersey.

While it could be argued that it was a soft call, Bengals fans are clearly disappointed that Ramsey was not punished.

Bengals Fans Furious With Apparent Missed Penalty Tonight

How was that not a pass interference?!?! — Chubs Peterson (@MrChillenFace) February 14, 2022

Pass interference not called. — Eric Slater (@ericsslater) February 14, 2022