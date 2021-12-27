Bengals’ Playoff Hopes: Joe Burrow Sends A Strong Message

With a 9-6 record and a one-game lead over the Baltimore Ravens, the Cincinnati Bengals have emerged as the team to beat in the AFC North.

While some fans are worried about what the playoffs will bring, quarterback Joe Burrow has a message for them.

Burrow said in an interview with ProFootballTalk that the Bengals have been treating their recent games as if they were playoff games.

He stated that the Bengals are approaching their final two games as playoff games, in which they will be eliminated if they lose.

“We’ve been playing playoff games for the last three weeks,” Burrow said.

“Our next two games are also playoff games for us.”

We won’t be in unless we win one of the next two games.

This year, I believe we’ve had a lot of high-pressure situations.”

Burrow’s assessment isn’t far off.

If the Chiefs or Browns lose, their division rivals will take their place.

And, given how tight the rest of the AFC is, a 9-8 or even a 10-7 record won’t guarantee them a spot in the playoffs.

