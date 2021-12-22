Bengals running back is suspended for two games by the NFL.

The NFL suspends Bengals RB for two games.

Anthony “Pooka” Williams, a reserve running back for the Cincinnati Bengals, has been suspended for two games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

The rookie running back has been suspended without pay until January.

3, according to ESPN’s Bengals insider Ben Baby.

