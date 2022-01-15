Bengals Tight End’s Touchdown Celebration Is Taking The Internet By Storm

The Bengals’ tight end’s touchdown celebration has gone viral.
After scoring the game’s first touchdown against the Raiders, Bengals tight end CJ Uzomah performed the Ickey Shuffle.
On third-and-goal from the seven-yard line, Uzomah caught the touchdown and did an excellent impression of the shuffle.
Bengals Tight End’s Touchdown Celebration Is Going Viral
Bengals Tight End’s Touchdown Celebration Is Going Viral
CJ Uzomah hit the Ickey Shuffle 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WazzoH6nkm
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 15, 2022