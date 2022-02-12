Bengals vs Rams football match start time and channel revealed before NFL halftime show on Super Bowl Sunday 2022 LIVE

Super Bowl Sunday 2022 LIVE – The start time and channel for the Bengals vs Rams football match have been revealed before the NFL halftime show.

The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams will compete for the Vince Lombardi Trophy in the Super Bowl on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

According to the Associated Press, the Super Bowl 2022 kickoff time is around 6.30 p.m. ET, and performers for this year’s halftime show answered questions in a press conference on Thursday.

The excitement for the year’s biggest sporting event, as well as a few familiar faces performing in the halftime show, is building across the country.

The press conference on Thursday featured Mary J Blige, Dr. Dre, and Snoop Dogg.

The Bengals, led by Joe Burrow, have defied all expectations in the postseason to win their first AFC Championship since 1988, and are attempting to make history this weekend as they go for their first-ever Super Bowl victory.

However, they will have to contain Matthew Stafford’s Rams, who have an offense that is firing on all cylinders, with Cooper Kupp looking to cap off a stellar season with a Super Bowl ring.

Tupac will perform as a hologram during the halftime show.

Tupac Shakur will be brought back to life as a hologram during the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Tupac’s virtual resurrection was previously seen at the Coachella Music Festival in 2012, when Dre and Snoop were the event’s co-headliners.

It was created in just six weeks for the show by Janelle Croshaw, visual effects supervisor at Academy Award-winning studio Digital Domain.

Many other artists have made posthumous appearances since Tupac was brought back to life on stage.

The Puppy Bowl will be hosted by Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg.

The annual Puppy Bowl will air on Animal Planet beginning at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 13, 2022.

Snoop and Martha are back in the competition, hosting the show and assisting with the training of the dogs.

Snoop said in a statement, “I’m honored to be co-hosting the only sporting event on the planet guaranteed to raise the ‘woof’ with the magnificent Martha Stewart.”

“I’m so excited that Snoop and I are returning to kick off Puppy Bowl XVIII and help a bunch of deserving pups find their forever homes,” Martha added.

BIC ad with a lot of double meanings

Snoop Dogg and his unlikely bestie, Martha Stewart, star in the latest BIC commercial.

The two pass the BIC EZ Reach lighter back and forth, alluding to the possibility that they are toking together.

The commercial begins with…

