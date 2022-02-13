Bengals vs. Rams Super Bowl inactives: Who’s on the field and who’s not

The Super Bowl LVI stage has been set in Los Angeles.

After three hours of battle tonight, both the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams hope to hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

It’s easy to forget amid all the excitement of recent weeks that we have a football game this evening.

As a result, there will always be those who are unfortunate enough to miss out due to injuries.

The confirmed inactives will be announced soon, but there are a few players we already know are out.

After being placed on injured reserve on Friday, neither Tyler Higbee nor Joe Noteboom will be able to play for the Rams.

After catching 70 receptions for 675 yards this season, Higbee will be a big loss for McVay’s team at tight end.

Cam Akers is expected to start after recovering from a shoulder injury, while Jalen Ramsey was listed as out with a similar ailment but is expected to play.

After some time on the bench, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day and Darrell Henderson Jr. appear to be in the mix.

For the most up-to-date information and updates, visit our Super Bowl live blog.

CJ Uzomah is the Bengals’ only question mark heading into their most important game since 1988.

The tight end is dealing with a knee injury, but reports indicate he will play.

The Bengals are otherwise healthy and ready to play.

On February 13, 2022, at 6:30 p.m., Super Bowl LVI will be broadcast live on television across the United States.

Fans in the United States can watch and listen to the event on the following platforms:

Those in the United Kingdom can watch on BBC ONE or Sky Sports Main Event.