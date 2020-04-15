Benjamin Mendy finishes gruelling home workout with pinpoint backheel

Manchester City star Benjamin Mendy has been showing off how is keeping fit and staying ready for action during the coronavirus lockdown.

In his Instagram story, the defender posted his gruelling workout routine, and then also displayed his ball skills at the end.

After putting in time on the exercise mat, Mendy then moved onto some keepy-ups before backheeling the ball into a small hole in the wall with pinpoint precision.

All of English football is on hold due to the deadly coronavirus outbreak, so stars have had to keep active at home.

With gyms and training facilities closed, footballers have had to raid sports equipment stores in order to maintain their fitness.

Benches, dumb bells, and resistance bands have proved particularly popular among players, as have medicine balls, which Mendy put to good use in his Instagram videos.

Many Premier League stars have been asked to complete YouTube workouts as their clubs desperately try and keep their players fit during the hiatus.

Some clubs, such as German giants Bayern Munich, have been using the video conferencing app Zoom to monitor their players’ fitness levels.

Premier League officials are still meeting to discuss how this season will reach a conclusion, and clubs are trying to make sure their players will be ready if matches do resume.