Benjamin Mendy of Manchester City is photographed for the first time since being released from prison with an ankle tag following a rape arrest.

For the first time since being released from prison, RAPE-accused football star Benjamin Mendy is seen at a police station answering bail.

As part of his bail conditions, the Manchester City striker, 27, was ordered to wear an electronic tag and check in at a local cop shop every day.

Seven counts of rape against four women have been leveled against the French international defender, as well as a charge of sexual assault.

Earlier this month, he was released from HMP Strangeways.

Mendy had been in jail for 134 days after violating his bail conditions following his arrest on suspicion of multiple sex offenses.

While awaiting his trial, he has been ordered to spend the next six months under house arrest at his £4.8 million mansion in Prestbury, Cheshire.

He is chauffeured to the Macclesfield police station from his six-bedroom home.

“This blacked out people carrier pulled up right outside the door of the police station, and this guy just jumped out,” a bystander said.

“He walked in quickly, hooded and mask on.”

“He went in for a minute and then came out, jumped back into the van, and they drove away.”

At his last court appearance, Judge Patrick Thompson ordered Mendy to stay at home, surrender his passport, and comply with “stringent” conditions.

He won’t go on trial until at least June, which means he’ll miss the remainder of the Premier League season.

Mendy was warned by Judge Thompson that if he failed to comply with any of his bail conditions, he would be sent back to prison.

Louis Saha Matturie, 40, of Eccles, Gtr Manchester, has been charged with six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault on Mendy’s behalf.

Mendy was a member of France’s World Cup-winning team in 2018.

He has been a Manchester City player since 2017, when he joined for £52 million from Monaco.

Despite making only 50 appearances for the Blues, he has won the Premier League three times, two League Cups, and the Community Shield.