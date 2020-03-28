Berbatov: Why £120m Sancho won’t ‘think twice’ about Man Utd transfer

Dimitar Berbatov doesn’t think Jadon Sancho will have to “think twice” if Manchester United come calling this summer.

Borussia Dortmund have slapped a £120million price tag on Sancho with Man Utd and several other clubs heavily linked with a move for the England international.

The Evening Standard claimed on Thursday that Sancho wants to move to United so he can play with three of their players who excite him.

And former Man Utd striker Berbatov reckons Sancho would be a “great addition” at Old Trafford.

“There’s been a lot of talk about Jadon Sancho moving to Manchester United, in his case, because he’s English and Man United are in for you, I don’t think he will think twice about moving there,” Berbatov told Betfair.

“I have said it before, he has the quality, the pace, the goals and the assists to play for them, I’m sure he would like to continue in the national team as well and Gareth Southgate will watch him more if he is playing in the Premier League.

“For me, if they get him he is going to be a great addition but I’m curious to see how they would line up. United have: Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Daniel James, Mason Greenwood and possibly Sancho next season, even though you want that competition for young players it could be tricky to see them all playing at the same time.

“If he is going to move somewhere else, he needs to know that he is going to play regularly, there is no point going somewhere else and not playing as much as you want. Ultimately, it is down to you, when you get the chance to show you can play, you have to take it and show what you can do.

“Also, when you play abroad you always want to go back to your home country. When that happens to be England and the Premier League, you’re going to jump at the chance if the right team comes in for you.

“He could be a great addition, he needs to step up, play, score and advance to the next stage of his development.

“Solskjaer is slowly, but surely, building up a team of young players with a mix of experience, and as we can see, it has been getting results, so it’s good to see them moving in the right direction and if Sancho is next then it will be great for the team.”

