Bergwijn Spurs EXIT, Chelsea interested in Dest, Leicester want Norwich’s Cantwell, Haaland LATEST LATEST LATEST LATEST LATEST LATEST LATEST LATEST LATEST LATEST LATEST LATEST LATEST LATEST LATEST LATEST LATE

Bergwijn Spurs EXIT, Chelsea interested in Dest, Leicester want Norwich’s Cantwell, Haaland LATEST TRANSFER NEWS LIVE: Bergwijn Spurs EXIT, Chelsea interested in Dest, Leicester want Norwich’s Cantwell, Haaland LATEST TRANSFER NEWS

THE JANUARY TRANSFER MARKET IS OPEN, and transactions are taking place all over Europe.

Todd Cantwell of Norwich is a target for Leicester, with the Canaries demanding around £15 million for the star whose contract expires in the summer.

Liverpool are interested in signing Porto’s Colombian winger Luis Diaz for £60 million, according to SunSport.

The Reds are also interested in Barcelona’s wonderkid Gavi, and are willing to pay him 50 TIMES his current salary.

Philippe Coutinho has returned to the Premier League after a long absence.

Aston Villa has accepted a loan offer from Barcelona, bringing the former Liverpool star back to the United Kingdom.

Erling Haaland, meanwhile, is a summer target for Real Madrid, who are confident of landing both him and Kylian Mbappe.

In the meantime, the FA Cup is in its third round, and the major Premier League clubs are competing.

The transfer window began on January 1 and will end at 11 p.m. on January 31.

During that time, clubs will be able to sign and sell players, with the Premier League’s winter break falling during the final week of the window.

Here you’ll find all the latest transfer news, gossip, and updates…

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

Fernandes dismisses the Barcelona ties

Bruno Fernandes, a Manchester United midfielder, has slammed reports that he is being linked with a move to Barcelona.

Fernandes is the latest United star to put an end to rumors about the team’s discontent.

The playmaker had been offered to Barca, according to Portuguese outlet SPORT TV.

“And I thought the new year only just started a few days ago, yet we’re already on April 1!” the Portugal international responded on Instagram.

“Or is this just poor reporting once more?”

Twist by Vlahovic

Dusan Vlahovic of Fiorentina would ‘love’ to play under Tottenham manager Antonio Conte.

During the current January transfer window, Vlahovic is a top Arsenal target.

However, 90Min reports that the centre-forward is a big fan of Tottenham manager Conte and would like to work with him one day.

The Serbian international, who is willing to wait until the summer to leave the Viola, has also been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur, who are expected to lose Harry Kane at the end of the season.

Team news from Aston Villa.

Steven Gerrard, the manager of Aston Villa, has stated that he will field a strong lineup against Manchester United.

After missing last week’s defeat at Brentford, Tyrone Mings and Ollie Watkins look set to return.

Kortney Hause, on the other hand, faces a late fitness call after complaining of “tightness” at Brentford.

And then there’s ex-United…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.