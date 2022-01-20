With Bergwijn’s injury-time double, Tottenham pull off a miraculous victory over Leicester City.

Spurs came back from a 2-1 deficit in stoppage time to win 3-2 at King Power Stadium.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

Steven Bergwijn scored a late double to lead Tottenham Hotspur to a 3-2 English Premier League win over Leicester City on Wednesday night.

Leicester City forward Patson Daka scored a 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris in the 24th minute at King Power Stadium.

After skipping Leicester City’s Turkish defender Caglar Soyuncu, Tottenham star Harry Kane scored on a quick counter attack.

In the 38th minute, Spurs equalized.

In the 76th minute, Leicester City midfielder James Maddison scored from close range to give the Foxes a 2-1 lead.

Spurs gambled for an equalizer, with Dutch winger Bergwijn scoring in the 95th minute after being substituted in the 79th minute.

He scored a right-footed volley that beat Kasper Schmeichel while unmarked in the box.

Then Leicester City lost possession of the ball in midfield, as Tottenham’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg intercepted it and quickly passed it to Kane.

Kane found Bergwijn, who was sprinting towards the Foxes goal, with a long through ball.

Soyuncu pursued Bergwijn, but the Dutchman dribbled past Schmeichel in the 97th minute to give Tottenham the 3-2 victory.

As a result of Bergwijn’s solo effort, Spurs completed the comeback.

Spurs need 36 points to move into fifth place in the Premier League table.

There are three more matches for them to play.

They trail West Ham United by one point.

West Ham finished fourth with 37 points after 22 matches.

With 25 points, Leicester City is currently in 10th place.

Manchester United defeated Brentford 3-1 in their other match on Wednesday night, giving them their first Premier League victory in 2022.