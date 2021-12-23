Bernardo Silva of Man City knew he was ‘different’ after his first training session with Kylian Mbappe at Monaco when he was 16 years old.

BERNARDO SILVA has admitted that he knew Kylian Mbappe was ‘different’ from the first training session he had with him in Monaco.

At the age of 16, the Frenchman joined his older teammates in training for the first time.

While most young players would be intimidated by their new, celebrity-studded surroundings, Mbappe adapted like a duck to water.

So Kylian when he arrived, when he arrived at the first team for the first training sessions, he was like 16-years-old, according to Manchester City and former Monaco star Silva.

“I remember going to (Joao) Moutinho after the first or second training session that he had with us, and both of us were like ‘wow, who is that kid?’

“He was truly unique because it was clear from the start that he was different.

“And he wasn’t afraid to come at us, the older guys, and dribble two or three guys during the training session.”

“Normally, a 16-year-old is afraid of the big guys, but he would charge at the defenders and kill them.”

“So yeah, after two years, he started playing with us more frequently, and now he’s one of the best players in the world,” says the coach.

The two worked together to help Monaco achieve unprecedented success.

The Monegasques stormed to a surprise Ligue 1 title, led by Silva and a teenage Mbappe.

They also made it to the semi-finals of the Champions League before being dismantled at the end of the season.

Mbappe joined Paris Saint-Germain after scoring 27 goals in 60 appearances for Monaco.

He’s now 23, and he’s made no secret of his desire to join Real Madrid.

Silva, on the other hand, joined Manchester City the following summer and has since excelled there.

Pep Guardiola recently dubbed the Portuguese, 27, the ‘best player in the Premier League.’

