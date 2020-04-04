Bernie Ecclestone: Ex-Formula 1 boss apparently becomes father again – at 89 years

The longtime Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone is said to be the father for the fourth time. “Yes, it is so far in the summer. Hopefully he will soon learn to play backgammon,” the Swiss “Blick” quoted the 89-year-old Englishman, citing a telephone conversation in which Ecclestone had confirmed the reports.

First Sport1 and f1-insider.com reported about it. “It will be a boy,” said Ecclestone’s 45-year-old Fabiana Flosi, the Swiss newspaper. Accordingly, she hoped that her son would have no intention of “doing something with Formula 1”.

Ecclestone was around 40 years of Formula 1 boss. In 2017 he was sold as managing director by the new owner Liberty Media. Ecclestone has been married to Brazilian Flosi since 2012. The couple lives on a farm near São Paulo.

Ecclestone turns 90 at the end of October. He already has three children from previous relationships. According to the “Blick”, his wife said: “Like all parents, we have only one wish: The child must be born healthy.”