Berrettini defeats Alcaraz in a thriller, and Azarenka maintains her form at the Australian Open 2022

The Italian, who reached the Wimbledon final last year, gave up a two-set lead before defeating Alcaraz in a tie-break in the final set.

Matteo Berrettini held off an incredible comeback by 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz, taking five sets and more than four hours to reach the fourth round.

An 18-year-old hasn’t reached the fourth round of the Australian Open since 2005 (when another Spaniard, Rafael Nadal), and Berrettini appeared to be on his way to continuing that streak when he took a two-set lead.

The teenager, however, was far from defeated, and fought back to force a final set and then save a match point on his serve to force a tense first-to-10-point tie-break.

In the end, the experience may have told as Alcaraz produced a double-fault on match point, but that did not detract from the quality of his performance.

“At his age, I didn’t even have ATP points!” Berrettini exclaimed afterward on the court.

“He’s impressive, and he’ll only get better.”

Today he demonstrated his potential to everyone.”

Victoria Azarenka had earlier confirmed that she is a genuine contender for the Australian Open title by securing a fourth-round match against Barbora Krejcikova, the French Open champion.

On Friday, Azarenka defeated No. 15 seed Elina Svitolina in straight sets, losing only two games to the former world No. 3 and Olympic bronze medalist from Tokyo.

After beating Jelena Ostapenko 2-6 6-4 6-4, she will now face Krejcikova for a spot in her first quarter-final since 2016.

In Australia, Azarenka, 32, has not dropped a set or been forced to a tie-break, and she has only dropped her serve once in three matches.

She last played in a grand slam final in 2016, before taking a year off to start a family – and her son Leo joined her in her post-match press conference on Friday to give his assessment of her performance: “Awesome.”

“I will never say that [Leo] is a distraction,” Azarenka said.

“It’s not easy being a parent.”

He’s a person with a lot of personality.

Obviously, I have no idea where he gets it.

“However, I always consider myself fortunate to be able to have him here.

These kinds of experiences are extremely valuable to me.

It’s incredible for me to be able to share that with my son.”

Australian Open 2022 results: Latest news as Berrettini beats Alcaraz in thriller and Azarenka confirms form