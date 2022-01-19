Besiktas beat Fatih Karagumruk by a whisker, with Batshuayi scoring the game-winning penalty.

Besiktas win 1-0 at Ataturk Olympic Stadium thanks to Michy Batshuayi’s first-half goal.

In the top-flight Spor Toto Super Lig on Tuesday, Besiktas defeated VavaCars Fatih Karagumruk 1-0, with Belgian forward Michy Batshuayi scoring the game’s only goal in the first half.

After Fatih Karagumruk left-back Caner Erkin’s handball in the area, Batshuayi scored from the spot in the 39th minute at Ataturk Olympic Stadium.

Besiktas improved to third place in the Super Lig with a 35-point haul after their matchday 22 victory.

The Black Eagles are seven points behind Ittifak Holding Konyaspor, who won 1-0 at home against Adana Demirspor.

Trabzonspor are clearly in command of the division, having amassed 50 points in 21 games.

Fatih Karagumruk, in the middle of the table, has 30 points.