Besiktas came back from a 2-1 deficit to defeat Goztepe.

In a Turkish Super Lig week 18 match, Besiktas, an Istanbul football club, defeated Goztepe 2-1.

Cherif Ndiaye’s goal in the third minute gave Goztepe, from the western province of Izmir, an early lead at the Vodafone Arena.

Cyle Larin of Besiktas equalized in the 31st minute, before the first half ended 1-1.

Rachid Ghezzal put Besiktas ahead in the 60th minute.

Valentin Rosier, the Black Eagles’ right back, was shown a red card after receiving his second yellow card in minute 81, reducing them to ten men.

Besiktas is now in seventh place in the Super Lig standings with 28 points, while Goztepe is in nineteenth place with 14 points.

Following the final whistle, a Malatyaspor chair makes its way onto the pitch.

Following a 2-2 draw at home against Kayserispor in another Thursday Super Lig match, Yeni Malatyaspor chairman Adil Gevrek appeared to lose his cool, storming onto the field to argue with referee Huseyin Gocek.

The goalkeeper, Ertac Ozbir, snatched Gevrek and tried to calm him down.

Following the incident at Yeni Malatya Stadium, police surrounded and escorted the referees off the field for their safety.

Malatyaspor later used a black screen to express their displeasure with the referee’s decisions on Twitter.

The club from eastern Turkey claimed that Gocek’s decisions during the game were unfair.

Yeni Malatyaspor has yet to win a game in the Super Lig, and they are currently in 18th place with 15 points, three points ahead of Kayserispor.

Fraport TAV Antalyaspor and Kasimpasa were locked in a 1-1 draw.

3-1 GZT Giresunspor vs. Medipol Basaksehir

Trabzonspor-Altay 1-2

Adana Demirspor-Galatasaray: 2-0

Caykur Rizespor and Demir Grup Sivasspor drew 1-1.

Konyaspor Ittifak Holding 1-3 Atakas Hatayspor:

Gaziantep FK won 2-1 against Alanyaspor Aytemiz.

Fenerbahce 1-0 Fatih Karagumruk-VavaCars

2-2 between Yukatel Kayserispor and Oznur Kablo Yeni Malatyaspor.

Besiktas 2-1 Goztepe