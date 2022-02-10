Besiktas defeats Goztepe in the Turkish Cup quarterfinals on penalties.

Besiktas defeated Goztepe in the Turkish Cup quarterfinals on penalties.

In Istanbul, the Black Eagles take a 3-1 victory on penalties.

ANKARA

Besiktas qualified for the Turkish Cup quarterfinals by defeating Goztepe on penalties on Thursday.

Because neither team was able to break the deadlock for 90 minutes, the match was decided on penalties at the Vodafone Arena in Istanbul.

Michy Batshuayi, Atiba Hutchinson, and Domagoj Vida all scored for Besiktas in the penalty shootout.

Goztepe’s only goal was scored by Venezuelan defender Wilker Angel.

Gaziantep FK, VavaCars Fatih Karagumruk, Yukatel Kayserispor, Demir Grup Sivasspor, Fraport TAV Antalyaspor, Trabzonspor, and Aytemiz Alanyaspor, in addition to Besiktas, qualified for the next round.

The draw for the quarterfinals and semifinals is set for Friday at 11.30 a.m. GMT.