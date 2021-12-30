Besiktas has qualified for the Turkish Cup last 16 round.

Thanks to Atiba’s second-half goal, the Black Eagles have advanced to the last 16 round.

ANKARA (Turkey)

By defeating Altay 1-0 at Vodafone Park on Thursday, Besiktas qualified for the last 16 of the Ziraat Turkish Cup.

After a scoreless first half, Atiba Hutchinson’s lone goal in the 61st minute gave his team the win.

