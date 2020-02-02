Besiktas’ new boss Sergen Yalcin given incredible reception as fans fill stadium and let off flares

Besiktas’ new manager Sergen Yalcin was given a reception to truly remember by the club’s hardcore supporters on Thursday night.

Yalcin was appointed manager of the Turkish giants on Wednesday, signing a contract until the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

And the following day, the Turkish manager – who made 272 appearances for Besiktas during two spells with the club – enjoyed a special reunion with the Istanbul outfit.

#ÇünküSen 🔟 pic.twitter.com/q1skoQOKHs

The club’s supporters packed their Vodafone Park stadium to the rafters to welcome back their former midfielder, who helped Besiktas reach the UEFA Cup quarter-finals in 2003.

The Besiktas fans also decided to let off red and black flares, which led to smoke engulfing the whole stadium.

Besiktas had parted ways with Abdullah Avci on January 24 and were quick to make their move for Yalcin.

The team have endured a very difficult season in the Turkish Super Lig, winning just nine out of their 19 top-flight matches, losing seven.

Besiktas currently sit a massive 11 points behind league leaders Sivasspor with just 15 matches remaining.

They also crashed out of the Europa League at the group stage, finishing fourth with just three points in a group that consisted of Braga, Wolves and Slovan Bratislava.