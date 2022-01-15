Besiktas, Nottingham Forest, and Middlesbrough are all interested in Jed Wallace, who wants to leave Millwall in January.

Jed Wallace, the Millwall striker, is pleading with the club to let him leave in the January transfer window.

Wallace, according to SunSport, is becoming frustrated at not being allowed to leave the Den this month, despite his contract expiring in June.

The Lions are unwilling to let him go because they believe he will extend his contract at the end of the season, and he is regarded as a key player who can help them reach the playoffs.

Besiktas, as well as Championship rivals Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough, are all interested in the winger.

All of the aforementioned suitors attempted to sign him in January, but their initial offers were rejected.

According to reports, Leeds and Watford are keeping tabs on the situation.

According to sources close to the 27-year-old, Millwall will eventually cave in and let him leave before the transfer window closes.

Wallace is eager to move on to a new challenge, but he has yet to request a transfer.

In 2016, the former England Under-19 international joined Millwall on loan from Wolves, and a year later, he signed a permanent deal.

In 243 appearances, the versatile forward, who can also play as an attacking midfielder and second striker, has accumulated a total of 41 goals and 43 assists.

Millwall are currently in 11th place in the Championship, seven points behind sixth place.

Wallace has been a key player so far this season, scoring five goals and assisting on six occasions in 22 games across all competitions.

