Besiktas travels to Germany in search of their first Champions League victory of the season.

Besiktas will travel to Germany in search of their first Champions League victory of the season.

The Turkish team is at the bottom of Group C with no points ahead of the final group stage match.

ANKARA

Besiktas will face Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday in the Champions League, looking for their first win of the season.

At Dortmund’s Signal Iduna Park, French referee Francois Letexier will officiate the Group C match between the two teams, which will start at 2000 GMT.

With two wins and three losses, Borussia Dortmund is in third place with six points.

Istanbul is bottom of the group with no points and has already been eliminated from the Champions League.

The Black-Eagles have five players who are injured.

Alex Teixeira and Miralem Pjanic will not play for their team against the German club. Georges-Kevin N’Koudou, Mert Gunok, Gokhan Tore, and Alex Teixeira and Miralem Pjanic will not play for their team against the German club.

On Tuesday, Ajax will play Sporting CP in another group match at Amsterdam’s Johan Cruijff Arena.

The Dutch team leads the group with 12 points after winning all of their matches, while the Portuguese team is second with nine points.

