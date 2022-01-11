Besiktas won the Turkish Super Cup 2021 on penalties, defeating Antalyaspor 4-2 on penalties.

By defeating their rival 4-2 on penalties, the Black Eagles win the trophy.

ANKARA (Turkey)

On Wednesday, Besiktas defeated Fraport TAV Antalyaspor on penalties to win the Turkish Super Cup for the year 2021.

The final was held at Qatar’s capital, Doha’s, Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium.

In the 33rd minute, Atiba Hutchinson’s close-range finish gave Besiktas a 1-0 lead.

Antalyaspor exerted more pressure in the second half, but Besiktas came within a whisker of doubling their lead when Cyle Larin failed to score in an empty net in the 51st minute.

Goalkeeper Ruud Boffin stopped Josef de Souza’s shot in the 62nd minute.

In the 74th minute, Antalyaspor equalized on an own goal by Atiba, forcing extra time.

Both teams failed to score in extra time, and Besiktas won the match 4-2 on penalties.

Besiktas won the Turkish Super Lig and the Ziraat Turkish Cup in 2021, while Antalyaspor finished second in the Turkish Cup.