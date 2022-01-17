Between Glasgow’s Hyndland and Anniesland stations, a person was hit by a train.

Between Glasgow’s Hyndland and Anniesland stations, a person was struck by a train.

Glasgow Central and Glasgow Queen Street trains between Partick and Anniesland have been cancelled.

Passengers stranded at Glasgow train stations should contact the platform Help Point, as Scotrail is making urgent alternative arrangements.

“NEW: Sadly, a person has been hit by a train between Hyndland and Anniesland,” Scotrail tweeted at 11:42 p.m.

“Right now, there are no trains running between Partick and Anniesland or Partick and Jordanhill.”

“If you’re waiting for a train that’s been impacted, please contact a platform Help Point.”

“Get in touch if you’re traveling west of Glasgow city centre tonight so we can assist you with alternative arrangements.”

