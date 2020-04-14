Biden wins primary school in Wisconsin. Sanders continues to collect delegates

<img class = “caas-img has-preview” alt = “Bridget McDonald, right, receives a ballot from election assistant Patty Piek-Groth on April 7th in Janesville, Wisconsin. (Angela Major / Associated Press) “Src =” https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/TgeynakWgBwkaaCFW7BrSQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTcwNTtoPTQ3Ni44MTE1OTQyMDI4OTg1Nd_3t55155151d5_1b_5_5e3d5aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa8b8d8d5aqqqaqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqq “https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/TgeynakWgBwkaaCFW7BrSQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTcwNTtoPTQ3Ni44MTE1OTQyMDI4OTg1Ng–/2/f Bridget McDonald, right, receives a ballot from election worker Patty Piek-Groth on April 7, Janesville, Wisconsin. (Angela Major / Associated Press)

Almost a week after voters in Wisconsin took part in the midst of the COVID 19 pandemic, the election list released on Monday showed that Joe Biden had beaten Bernie Sanders by overwhelming majority in the state presidential primaries.

The competition was no consequence – Biden had already won enough delegates to almost certainly win the democratic nomination when the state’s primary was held on Tuesday. Sanders ended his campaign the following day and supported Biden on Monday.

However, the elections received much attention and took place in the midst of the coronavirus crisis, which killed more than 23,000 people in the United States and delayed personal elections in 16 states and Puerto Rico.

Republican leaders in Wisconsin successfully fought democratic efforts to delay elections, forcing voters to wear masks to sometimes stand in line for hours. Some complained that they had not received postal mail.

Although the Democrats’ nomination was as good as decided, a critical Supreme Court election was on the ballot that will affect the state’s legal decisions for the next decade. This GOP-led court overturned the democratic governor’s attempt to postpone the state’s primary. Conservative judiciary Daniel Kelly, who took part in the vote, sat back from the case, but tweeted that the election should continue. In other legal steps, the US Supreme Court ruled not to extend the postal voting deadline.

Kelly eventually lost the seat to liberal rival Jill Karofsky.

Skirmishes in Wisconsin provide a preview of possible battles during the November election. Democrats are pushing for more postal voting, while President Trump claims without evidence that the expansion of postal voting is a breeding ground for election fraud.

The only other election that took place in the past few days was Alaska’s pure area code on Saturday, which Biden won 55% against Sanders with 45%.

Sanders no longer seeks nomination, but continues to fight for delegates until the Democratic National Convention. This would give him and his followers more influence on the party’s platform on issues such as Medicare for All and nomination rules.

“Frankly, these are important so that the Democratic Party can say in one place what it stands for and what it is willing to fight for,” said Neil Sroka, a spokesman for Democracy for America, a liberal PAC that supported Sanders. Although the nominee is not tied to the platform, “it is fairly rare for us to take progressive steps on a platform and then go back in the future.”

Sanders’ supporters also said that a vocal, contingent force could help Biden not forget the priorities of the party’s liberal wing and become the focus of the general election. This is a central concern of Sanders supporters such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez from New York.

“… What I hope happens in this process is not that everyone just tries to chase it away and brush real guidelines – that means the difference between life and death, or affording your insulin and not affording your insulin – brushing You just do it under the rug An aesthetic difference in style, ”she told the New York Times.

Biden tried to woo Sanders’ supporters, particularly by demanding an extension to Medicare eligibility and student debt relief on Thursday.

Ben Tulchin, Sanders’ pollster, said such steps don’t go far enough. The voices of Sanders’ supporters are crucial to push Biden to adopt a more liberal policy, the need for which will be significantly relieved by the health and economic needs caused by the corona virus, he said.

“All the major problems Bernie has been talking about for many years come to the fore only in a hard, serious way – the real consequences of our rigged economy and our corrupt political system,” said Tulchin before Sanders advocated Biden. “This is not just about influencing the platform and some party rules. It is about ensuring that the Democratic Party really works for people affected by this crisis.”

The Sanders campaign will also represent this case in the two dozen states and territories where nomination competitions still have to take place. Next up is Wyoming’s All-Mail Primary on Friday.

The Times employee, Arit John, contributed to this report.