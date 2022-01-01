‘Big news coming,’ Tyson Fury teases, adding that ‘the Saudi Arabian King is coming back.’

‘Big news coming,’ says Tyson Fury, as he teases the next fight announcement, claiming that ‘the Saudi Arabian King is returning.’

In a cryptic message on social media, TYSON FURY stated that “some big news is coming” in regards to his next fight.

Fury’s most recent boxing match was in October, when he knocked out Deontay Wilder in the 11th round at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for the second time.

The Gypsy King’s future plans are unknown, but he teased a return to the ring in Saudi Arabia by posting a picture of himself competing at Crown Jewel 2019 on Instagram.

The “Saudi Arabian king is coming back,” according to the British superstar.

“In the gym, guys, smashing it,” Fury said.

It’s absolutely fantastic.

“Get up there, my boy, the Saudi Arabian king is returning!”

“Stay tuned for some big news!”

Fury was previously linked to a fight in Saudi Arabia with fellow Brit Anthony Joshua.

However, Wilder’s rematch clause against the undefeated heavyweight was triggered, and AJ was forced to fight Oleksandr Usyk instead.

After defeating Braun Strowman in Riyadh two years ago, Fury has expressed his desire to work with WWE once more.

Vince McMahon’s promotion is expected to return to the Middle East at some point in the future.

A bout against fellow Brit Dillian Whyte has been suggested for the lineal heavyweight champion.

In October, the WBC made Whyte the mandatory challenger, but a deal has been delayed due to financial disagreements.