‘Big soppy cat,’ says Di Canio, describing Lukaku as ‘weak and arrogant’ and claiming Chelsea don’t require him in their blistering attack.

In a blistering attack on Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku, PAULO DI CANIO has branded him a ‘big soppy CAT’.

In a shocking interview with Italian media, the Belgian ace revealed his dissatisfaction at Stamford Bridge, shocking Thomas Tuchel.

Lukaku also admitted that if Inter Milan had offered him a new contract, he would not have returned to Chelsea for a club-record £97.5 million fee.

Lukaku was dropped by Thomas Tuchel for Sunday’s match against Liverpool, despite scoring in his previous two games.

After his surprising comments, it’s unclear whether Lukaku has a future at Chelsea.

Ex-West Ham striker Di Canio, on the other hand, thinks Chelsea would be better off without the hitman.

He believes Lukaku’s secret interview was an “incredible own goal,” and that the player is too “fragile” to succeed at Chelsea a second time around.

“This interview shows the weakness of an athlete who gives up after six months, perhaps because he arrived with the arrogance of someone who doesn’t realize what his true level is,” Di Canio told Sky Sports Italy.

“As a co-protagonist with his teammates, he won the Scudetto in Italy, but he’s no Lionel Messi.”

If Inter had Duvan Zapata or someone similar up front, they would have won even without him.

He is a useful member of the team who performed his duties.

“After that, he went to the Champions League, where he faced teams like Manchester City and Liverpool, where he was just one of many big names.

If you think you’re going to be number one when you arrive at Chelsea, you’re in for a rude awakening!

“Without Lukaku, Chelsea played much better.

He appears to have character because he is a fragile player, but the truth is that he is extremely fragile when he speaks like that.

“Lukaku scored an incredible own goal here; it was a disastrous interview that made everyone, including himself, extremely unhappy.”

He’s more of a big soppy cat than a panther, as I’ve always said, and he’s never been hungry or determined in a big situation.

“I believe Chelsea is tearing their hair out with regret over this transfer, especially since they didn’t really need this player in the first place.”

