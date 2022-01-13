Big Ten Assistant Coach Arrested On Solicitation Charges, According To Report

According to The Washington Post, Maryland assistant basketball coach Bruce Shingler was arrested on prostitution charges.

Shingler, 40, is accused of procuring or soliciting prostitution or assignation, according to The Washington Post.

In February, a trial will take place.

Here are some more details from the report:

“The charging documents related to Shingler’s arrest, which were provided by Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office, indicated Shingler “confirmed that he wanted to engage in sex with me in exchange for a fee of $80.00,” according to the statement of probable cause written by the arresting officer. The statement then notes that Shingler handed the money to the officer, who alerted the arrest team.”