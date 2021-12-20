Bill Belichick Clarifies Saturday’s Controversial Field Goal Decision

Bill Belichick Explains Saturday’s Controversial FG Decision

Bill Belichick, the Patriots’ head coach, still believes that kicking a field goal in the fourth quarter against the Colts on Saturday was the correct decision.

New England was down 20-7 on fourth-and-goal from the seven-yard line, and Belichick’s decision made it a two-possession game…a two-possession game.

“I didn’t feel great about converting fourth-and-goal from the seven,” Belichick told ESPN’s Mike Reiss this morning.

“I don’t think it would have been the best decision in that game situation.”

