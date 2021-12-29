Bill Belichick Expresses His Dissatisfaction With John Madden

Bill Belichick Expresses His Strong Feelings About John Madden

Bill Belichick is a huge fan of NFL history.

As a result, when the Patriots’ head coach spoke about the passing of the legendary John Madden, he went on for quite a while.

Madden had a huge influence on the sport of football.

Belichick expressed those sentiments during his press conference on Wednesday.

“Our heartfelt condolences to the Madden family,” Belichick said first.

“For the NFL, professional football, it’s a huge loss.”

John is a wonderful person to be around.

I believe we all set out to have a successful professional career; John had five.”

Bill Belichick sends condolences to the Madden family. Says John Madden “was loved by all,” set the standard for coaches in his era and his death is a huge loss for the NFL. “I think we all probably set out to have a good professional career, and John had about five of them.” pic.twitter.com/KAlciApkkN — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) December 29, 2021