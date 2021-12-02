Bill Belichick expresses his strong feelings about Josh Allen.

Bill Belichick expresses his displeasure with Josh Allen.

The Buffalo Bills appeared to be on their way to a dominant AFC East title just a few weeks ago.

The New England Patriots, on the other hand, are on a six-game winning streak that has altered the landscape of the AFC.

The Bills and Patriots will compete for the AFC East lead in just a few days.

Before the game, Bill Belichick, the head coach of the Patriots, was asked about Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Belichick heaped praise on Allen, calling his progress “tremendous” since his arrival in the league.

“His progress has been phenomenal,” Belichick said.

“It’s amazing how good he’s gotten.”

