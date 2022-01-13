Bill Belichick Expresses His Strong Feelings About Mac Jones

Mac Jones has established himself as the class’s most accomplished rookie quarterback.

The offensive rookie of the year candidate has his team poised for a playoff appearance this weekend, with a 10-7 record as a starter and a clear command of the New England offense.

On Thursday, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick made it clear how he feels about selecting the young quarterback with the franchise’s No. 1 overall pick.

The number 15 overall pick.

“I admire how consistent he is…how much effort he puts into football.”

I admire his unselfish attitude and work ethic in leading his unit and team.

I’m not sure how anyone could object to that.

According to Mike Reiss of the Patriots, “I think we all do.”

