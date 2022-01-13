Bill Belichick Expresses His Strong Opinion On Josh Allen

Bill Belichick expresses his strong feelings about Josh Allen.

Bill Belichick, in typical Bill Belichick fashion, can’t seem to stop complimenting his upcoming postseason opponent.

This Saturday, Belichick and the Patriots will face Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills for a chance to advance to the AFC Divisional Round.

To win, New England must stop Allen and the Bills’ passing attack.

Belichick is well aware that it will be a difficult task.

During a press conference on Thursday, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick heaped praise on Allen.

According to Pro Football Talk, “Allen flushes out of the pocket and breaks a tackle.”

“It looks like it’s almost impossible for Diggs to catch this ball in bounds as he’s being tackled and knocked out of bounds, but he does.”

Buffalo works with that level of execution, with a great quarterback and a great receiver.”

Bill Belichick Makes His Opinion On Josh Allen Very Clear

