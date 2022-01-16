Bill Belichick Gives His Final Thoughts On Mac Jones’ Rookie Year

With a loss to the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night, Mac Jones’ first season as the New England Patriots’ quarterback came to an end.

Despite the fact that the team’s performance in the 47-17 loss was far from ideal, Bill Belichick still has plenty of positives to take away from the season.

His rookie quarterback’s performance is one of them.

Jones was a constant presence for the Patriots throughout the season, and in his first year as a pro, he performed well above his station.

The former Alabama star was the No. 15 overall pick in the 2021 draft and won the starting job over veteran Cam Newton in training camp before leading the Pats to a 10-7 regular season record.

He outperformed every other first-year quarterback in his draft class, especially in the first half of the season.

More importantly, for a rookie, Jones displayed a tremendous amount of leadership.

Over the course of the season, Belichick realized this and has already expressed his eagerness to work with the young Patriots quarterback again next season.

According to NESN, after Saturday’s loss, Belichick said, “Mac helped us a lot and we look forward to working with him next year.”

