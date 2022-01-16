Bill Belichick has a lot of people saying the same thing tonight.

Everyone is praising Bill Belichick tonight.

It’s not often that Patriots head coach Bill Belichick loses a playoff game, but that’s exactly what happened on Saturday night.

His team hasn’t had it on both sides of the ball, as the Bills have completely dominated.

Buffalo is currently leading 40-10 in the fourth quarter, and most Patriots fans believe this is his worst playoff performance in his time with the team.

Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing About Bill Belichick Tonight

Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing About Bill Belichick Tonight