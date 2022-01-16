Bill Belichick Makes a Brutally Honest Acknowledgement About Playoff Loss

Bill Belichick Makes a Brutally Honest Admission About Losing in the Playoffs

It’s not often that a Bill Belichick-coached team loses a playoff game, but that’s exactly what happened on Saturday night.

On Saturday night, New England was thrashed 47-17 by Buffalo in the AFC Wild Card round.

The Patriots are a one-and-done team in the playoffs, which is unusual for a Bill Belichick team.

Following the game on Saturday night, New England’s legendary head coach was brutally honest with reporters.

In almost every aspect of the game, the Patriots were simply outplayed.

Belichick told reporters, “We just couldn’t keep up with them tonight.”

“As a result, they deserved to win.”

Coached well.

The team did an excellent job.

And we couldn’t seem to get anything done.

So we’ll just pick up where we left off and get back to work.

I need to figure out how to become more competitive.”

In the meantime, Belichick has no intention of leaving.

