Bill Belichick Is Brutally Honest About Weather Forecasts

﻿Bill Belichick Makes a Brutally Honest Acknowledgement About Weather Forecast

Bill Belichick, the head coach of the New England Patriots, is no stranger to bad weather.

However, with temperatures against the Buffalo Bills expected to drop into the single digits this weekend, fans are curious as to how he feels it will affect the team.

Belichick was asked if he’s worried about the cold weather this weekend while speaking to the media this week.

Belichick dismissed any concerns, saying that the Bills are more important to him than the weather.

“The Bills are more concerning to me than the weather,” he stated.

The weather is what it is.”

For the first time in Belichick’s tenure, the Patriots will play in the Wild Card Weekend on the road.

But let’s not kid ourselves into thinking that Belichick hasn’t played in inclement weather before.

To be sure, the Patriots defeated the Oakland Raiders in a blizzard at the old Foxboro Stadium in 2001.

Granted, it was a low-scoring game, which could help the Bills this week.

Belichick: “I’m more worried about the #Bills than the weather…the weather is the weather.”

— Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) January 12, 2022