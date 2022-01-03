Bill Belichick Makes an Open Statement About The Patriots’ Season

On Sunday, the New England Patriots beat the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Patriots were on a two-game losing streak prior to Sunday’s matchup.

Bill Belichick’s team, on the other hand, responded, and he noted it in an interview with WEEI on Monday morning.

“This has been our best week here in a long time,” Belichick said.

“I’m not sure why that was, but maybe it’s because, as Jakobi [Meyers] said, we’ve come to a point where we’ve had to face the music here.”

Bill Belichick Shares Honest Admission On Patriots’ Season

Bill Belichick Shares Honest Admission On Patriots’ Season