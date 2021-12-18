Bill Belichick Names His NFL Coach of the Year Candidate

Who do you think should win the NFL head coach of the year award?

On Monday morning, Bill Belichick, the head coach of the New England Patriots, revealed his pick.

While Belichick is a deserving winner, he believes the award should go to an NFC head coach this year.

Belichick paid Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury a high compliment on Monday morning, saying he is deserving of the award.

The NFL coach of the year award should be named after Belichick, according to Kingsbury, who said it should be named after him last week.

“Kliff was very thoughtful in tossing that bouquet.

I’m going to return it.

Kliff has done an outstanding job and deserves to be named Coach of the Year,” Belichick said on Monday morning.

