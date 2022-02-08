Bill Belichick on the Saints’ New Head Coach

The New Orleans Saints and Dennis Allen reportedly reached an agreement on Monday night to make Allen their next head coach.

He’ll be tasked with taking over for Sean Payton.

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick commented on the Saints’ latest hire less than 24 hours after it was announced.

Belichick believes Allen will be successful in New Orleans in the end.

“Dennis does a great job – I’ve learned a lot from watching his teams play,” Belichick told NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill.

“I am confident that he will perform admirably.”

