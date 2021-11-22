Bill Belichick on the Titans’ Surprising Loss

During their extended weekend, Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots got to watch as the Tennessee Titans were stunned by the lowly Houston Texans on Sunday.

Despite the fact that his team plays the Titans next week, he isn’t taking yesterday’s loss as a sign that he can dismiss them.

Belichick said he doesn’t expect the Titans to turn the ball over as much as they did against the Texans in an interview on Monday.

He then praised nearly every aspect of the team, emphasizing that the Patriots must be strong “in all three phases.”

“They turned the ball over against the Texans, so that’s difficult to count on,” Belichick said, according to ProFootballTalk.

“They don’t do things like that.”

I don’t think we’ll be able to do that.

They’re a physical, tough team.

The backs are on the move.

They have a tough line with a lot of experience.

They’re physical in nature.

You are forced to defeat them.

They are not prone to making errors.

They have a good understanding of what they’re doing.

They are in good working order.

They’re a solid team with solid fundamentals.

They know how to deal with a situation.

With the ball, the backs and receivers sprint hard.

The quarterback is a natural athlete.

In the kicking game, there’s a lot of noise.

In all three phases, we’ll have to play our best football.”

The Titans have the best record in the AFC despite their loss to the Texans.

They’re 8-3 and have played well even without all-world running back Derrick Henry.

The Patriots and Titans will meet for the first time since that pivotal AFC Wild Card game on Sunday.

In what ended up being Tom Brady’s final game as a Patriot, the Titans defeated the Patriots.

The Patriots, on the other hand, have made a lot of changes since that shocking defeat.

They have a new quarterback with historic accuracy, a resurgent defense, and the NFL’s best head coach.

Will the Titans bounce back against the Patriots, or will Belichick exploit their flaws?

