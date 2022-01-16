Bill Belichick Says If He’ll Be Back Next Season

On Saturday night, the New England Patriots’ 2021 season came to an end when the Buffalo Bills blew out their AFC East rival in the Wild Card round.

Buffalo put on one of the best playoff performances in recent memory, defeating New England 47-17 in a game that was nowhere near as close as the score suggests.

Bill Belichick, who isn’t used to bowing out of the playoffs this early, had a difficult end to the season.

In 2022, will Bill Belichick be back?

The head coach of the New England Patriots was asked about his plans for next season on Sunday morning.

He was straightforward in his approach.

When asked if he plans to return to New England for another season, Belichick said, “I’d say that would be accurate.”

