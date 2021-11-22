Bill Belichick Shares His Favorite Thanksgiving Side Dish

Bill Belichick Reveals His Favorite Thanksgiving Side Dish

NFL coaches are being asked about their favorite Thanksgiving foods at this time of year.

With the Thanksgiving holiday approaching in three days, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked on Monday morning what his favorite side dish is.

He responded quickly.

“Oh, my goodness.

Any type of potato would be difficult for me to refuse.

I’ll eat mashed potatoes, scalloped potatoes, baked potatoes, whatever.

Put some butter on it.

“I need to be starched.”

Normally, Thanksgiving is all about the turkey, but it appears that in Belichick’s house, it’s all about the potatoes.

Following New England’s fifth straight victory, it’s no surprise that he’s in a good mood this week.

On Thursday night, the Patriots went to Atlanta and beat the Falcons 25-0.

After the Buffalo Bills lost to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, they improved to 7-4 overall and first place in the AFC East.

Mac Jones’ outstanding rookie season continued as he threw for 207 yards and one touchdown.

New England’s defense was also a big story, as it intercepted Matt Ryan twice and limited him to 153 yards passing.

The Patriots will play the Titans at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

