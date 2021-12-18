Bill Belichick’s Honest Admission Is Met With Reaction From The NFL World

Bill Belichick’s Honest Admission Is Met With Applause Throughout The NFL

This year’s Coach of the Year nominees include a number of deserving candidates.

Coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots might be at the top of the list.

A little more than a year after Tom Brady left for Tampa Bay, the Patriots’ head coach has led his team to the top of the AFC.

However, on Monday, Belichick admitted that he would vote for Kliff Kingsbury over Belichick for Coach of the Year.

This season, Belichick thinks Arizona Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians has done an outstanding job.

The Cardinals, like the Patriots, are in first place in their conference.

Last week, Kingsbury suggested that the Coach of the Year award be named after Bill Belichick.

“Kliff did a great job tossing the bouquet.

I’m going to return it to you.

On Monday, Belichick said, “Kliff has done a fantastic job and should be Coach of the Year.”

NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick’s Honest Admission

Bill Belichick, via @TheGregHillShow, on Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury saying the Coach of the Year award should be named after him: “That’s very nice of Kliff to toss that bouquet. I’ll toss it right back. Kliff has done a great job and should be the Coach of the Year.”💐🏈🏆 — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 13, 2021