Bill Belichick’s Wednesday Outfit Has Gone Viral

Bill Belichick’s Wednesday Outfit Is Taking The Internet By Storm

Bill Belichick and the postseason are a deadly combination, as we’ve learned over the course of his 22-year coaching career with the New England Patriots.

With a telling outfit choice on Wednesday, the veteran coach seemed to emphasize this message.

Belichick wore one of his classic grey hoodies with “DANGERZONE” written across the front as he arrived for a press conference ahead of this weekend’s Wild Card matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

The sweatshirt, which was written in the font from the “Top Gun” movie poster, was inspired by Kenny Loggins’ iconic song from the 1986 film.

Given his previous wardrobe choices, this is about as flashy as the Pats’ longtime leader has ever been.

Bill Belichick’s Outfit Choice For Wednesday Going Viral

Bill Belichick’s Outfit Choice For Wednesday Going Viral