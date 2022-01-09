Bill O’Brien is expected to interview for the position of NFL head coach next week, according to reports.

Bill O’Brien is rumored to be interviewing for the position of NFL head coach next week.

Bill O’Brien, the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at the University of Alabama, could be getting another shot in the NFL soon.

From 2014 to 2020, O’Brien coached the Houston Texans for six years.

Early in the 2020 season, the Texans took a different path.

Nick Saban called O’Brien a few months later.

The former NFL head coach coached the Alabama Crimson Tide offense in 2021 and 2022.

He also aided Bryce Young in his development as a Heisman contender.

Teams in the NFL have taken notice.

According to reports, O’Brien will interview for the head coaching position with the Jacksonville Jaguars next week.

First and foremost, he’ll try to help Alabama win the College Football Playoff National Championship against Georgia on Monday night.

