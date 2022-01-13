Bill O’Brien is said to be interviewing for a job with the NFL on Thursday.

Bill O’Brien is said to be interviewing for a job in the NFL on Thursday.

Bill O’Brien, Alabama’s offensive coordinator, appears to be considering a return to the NFL.

O’Brien is scheduled to interview with the Jacksonville Jaguars later today, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Former NFL head coaches Jim Caldwell and Doug Pederson, Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, and Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore have all been interviewed by the organization.

Later this week, they’ll interview Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

