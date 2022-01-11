Bill O’Brien’s Reaction To An Incomplete Pass Has Gone Viral in Video

Bill O’Brien’s Reaction To An Incomplete Pass Goes Viral in Video
Alabama scored on its first drive in the national championship game, but offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien was disappointed the drive didn’t end in a touchdown.
On third down, O’Brien was caught in the booth yelling after Bryce Young’s pass to Jahleel Billingsley fell incomplete.
O’Brien’s outraged expression went viral on social media almost immediately.
Young and Billingsley should have connected on third down, according to Alabama’s offensive coordinator.
Here’s O’Brien’s viral video:
Video: Bill O’Brien’s Reaction To Incomplete Pass Goes Viral
All time Bill O’Brien reaction pic.twitter.com/jpfZ27FeVW
— Big Cat (1-0 in GOTY bets) (@BarstoolBigCat) January 11, 2022